If you are a fan of the saga of The Witcher and you want to acquire new merchandising of the most bloodthirsty sorcerer in video games, you are in luck, since Youtooz just announced a series of figures The Witcher 3.

The 5 new figures of Youtooz are from Gerarlt, Yennefer, Cirilla, Geralt in the bathtub and Sardinilla (on the roof). Of course, they are not cheap, since each figure costs a total of 30 dollars and will be available from November. You can reserve them through the following link.







