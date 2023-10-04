Defeat against Atletico Madrid and draw against the Scots: the Sanderra boys’ path is immediately uphill

A good, excellent, performance. But the result leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Lazio Primavera drew 1-1 at Celtic in the Youth League and their first point in the competition. The Biancocelesti, who controlled the match for a long time after taking the lead with Sanà Fernandes, born in 2006 (the most precious jewel of the team), were caught in full recovery by Carse’s penalty. On their debut, Sanderra’s team had lost at home to Atletico Madrid without managing to score, the goal from the class of 2006 is therefore Lazio’s first in the Youth League.

the race

—

Lazio, under the watchful eye of sporting director Angelo Fabiani and Primavera general director Enrico Lotito, takes to the field with 8 Italians out of 11. The Biancocelesti start off strong and come close to taking the lead already in the 7th minute, with Serra, who with the opposing goalkeeper, he is imprecise. In the 10th minute, Sanà Fernandes missed a great opportunity, but he made amends in the 41st minute, when, following an assist from Milani, he beat the opposing goalkeeper flat. In the second half the pace drops, Celtic could equalise, but Ure shoots high. For the rest, it is always Lazio who leads the game, without however managing to materialize other opportunities. He thus lent his side to Celtic who found the equalizer in full injury time: a foul by Petta on Davidson, the referee awarded the penalty which Carse converted. It therefore ends 1-1, and there is a lot of regret. The performance, however, is more than convincing.