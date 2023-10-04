After the victory over Newcastle, Abate’s Primavera repeated the victory against Borussia. Both Sia and Zeroli scored, the Rossoneri with full points

4 October – MILAN

There was no Yellow Wall in front, but Abate’s Milan showed up in the heart of the Ruhr with the leaders of the greats for the big match with Borussia Dortmund. After the 4-0 defeat against Newcastle, the Youth League of the baby Rossoneri continues with another test of strength in Germany: against the Gialloroneri, the great goal from Sia and captain Zeroli decides.

Sia’s masterpiece

Under the eyes of Moncada and D’Ottavio and in front of a sold-out center (with 1,400 spectators) Abate’s boys start in fifth against a Borussia Dortmund already victorious on their debut against PSG. Scotti and Sia were the most active at the start and the number 11 took the lead after a quarter of an hour. Acrobatic turn from a free-kick-cross by Traoré and it’s 0-1. Another handful of minutes and the furious start of the baby Rossoneri produced the second goal: this time captain Zeroli was lethal, putting his signature on the big match with a nice diagonal right-footed shot, again assisted by Traoré. Abate suggests paying attention to his players, but Milan’s start is devastating and cancels out the first half of Borussia Dortmund, who almost gives Sia the hat-trick with a sensational lightness in setting up.

management

Milan returns to the field with less vehemence, but without lowering their guard. Abate asks several times to shorten the lines, the team dribbles and looks for the lunge to close. Halfway through the second half the great opportunity came on Scotti’s right foot, but the attacker – fresh from signing his first pro contract – couldn’t find the right pace. The yellow and blacks, dominant in Germany, created little throughout the match, with Bartoccioni’s first interventions arriving only about twenty minutes into the ninetieth minute. In the end, there was also some space for Camarda and Dortmund who shortened in a melee with Brunner at the start of injury time. At the “Brackel Training Ground”, Abate’s team makes it two out of two and flies to the top of group F with full points.

