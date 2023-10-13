If you have not been able to pay attention to the offers of the past few days on Amazon and you have been left wanting to get one of the smart speakers or screens of the gamma EchoDon’t worry, you still have time. Some of them still maintain their Prime Sale Party prices, so you can save money on your purchase, without needing to be a Prime subscriber. Here we tell you which ones are still available and at what prices.

Echo Show 15

We start with the largest of the devices on offer, the Echo Show 15which we can still buy at a discount, for 208.26 euros, with about 80 euros discount above the usual and official 289.99. Furthermore, for only 10 euros more, at 218.25 euros we can take it with remote control included, with about 100 euros discount about the official 319.99. Of course, in both cases, shipping will take between 3 and 5 weeks.

If you have already taken a look at it, you will know that we are talking about the Echo with a larger screen, designed above all to hang on the wall. It offers 15 inches of diagonal and Full H resolution, in addition to having a 5 Mp camera for making video calls. It is therefore the most comfortable in the family to enjoy streaming content from services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, A3 Player or other audio services, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Echo Show 15 + Remote Control

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Echo Show 5 third generation

If we do not need such a large screen, we can also opt for the Echo Show 5 of third generationwhich is still reduced to 52.23 euros from the previous 69.99 euros. They are 17.76 euros lessalthough it has an official price of 109.99 euros.

With the Echo Show we will have a 5.5-inch screen in an ideal size, for example for the bedside table or for when we don’t have enough space. With it we can make video calls thanks to its integrated camera and microphone. We can also control our video surveillance cameras and of course, watch videos or listen to music.

New Echo Show 5 3rd generation

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Echo Studio

Already in the range of Amazon speakers, we continue to have on offer the model for sound connoisseurs, the Echo Studio, which is still at 179.99 euros, 60 euros discount on the usual 239.99 euros.

This speaker features three two-inch midrange drivers, plus a one-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch woofer. Total offers 330W of power and offers a 24-bit DAC as well as support for Dolby Atmos and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. In addition, it is also compatible with Zigbee for home automation control, not just settling for Alexa.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Echo Dot 5th generation

The house’s bestseller is also still on sale, and at one of its best prices. For only 25.62 euros, and with a saving of 39.37 euros compared to the official 64.99 euros, we will be able to get the multipurpose Echo Dot fifth generation.

In its fifth generation, the Echo Dot allows us to listen to music, digital radio or podcasts, as usual, and continues to be used to control our home automation installation and compatible devices. With four control buttons on the top, it also has a dedicated button with which to turn off the microphone to preserve our privacy. We have it on offer in the 3 colors available.

Echo Dot 5th generation

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Echo Dot 5th generation with clock

The price has not risen yet either. Echo Dot 5th generation with clock. This model can be ours for 37.93 euros; are about 37.06 euros less than the usual 74.99.

With it we can enjoy all the features of the conventional model and we will also have a practical clock always in sight to use as an alarm clock on our bedside table.

Echo Dot 5th generation with clock

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Echo Pop

We close the selection with the youngest of the range, which is no less interesting because it comes last or has the lowest price. The Echo Pop is still on sale, for 34 euros lesswe can buy it for 20.99 euros instead of the 54.99 euros it normally costs.

This small speaker offers us better audio than the fifth generation Dot, with a 1.95″ speaker through which it offers us lossless high definition music. It is ideal for taking advantage of the quality of Apple Music, Tidal or Amazon Music Unlimited It has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | amazon

In Xataka Selection | With this Kobo e-book you can enjoy your readings more and it is reduced to an all-time low price on Amazon

In Xataka | Best “smart” Amazon Echo speakers: which one to buy and recommendations based on use