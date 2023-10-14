What a night we had at La Voz. The performances of this fifth gala of La Voz’s Blind Auditions are leaving us speechless after seeing the group The Key and discovering the angel that Carlota has in La Voz.

Our next talent is called Alejandro Pastelero, the young man also wanted to surprise his brother, who did not know that he had been chosen for the Blind Auditions of The Voice. What a surprise!

The talent sang Hungry Heart during his Audition, a song by India Martínez and Abel Pinto. Antonio Orozco turned around first and at the last second Malú did so.

At the end of the performance, Alejandro collapsed when he saw that Antonio Orozco had turned his chair: “You’re looking crazy,” Malú said when he saw that the young man did not take his eyes off Orozco.

“For me it is a pride that you turned around, but this man’s thing is… his person,” said Alejandro, looking at Antonio Orozco.

It was clear, Alejandro went straight to Antonio Orozco’s team: “You sing incredible,” the coach pointed out. What a moment!