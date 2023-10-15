Alejandro burst into tears when he saw that he was inside The Voice. Antonio Orozco turned around during his performance, and the talent could not hold back his tears of emotion after finishing his Audition.

But the Barcelona native has not been the only coach who has turned. Right at the last second, Malú pressed the button! Although Alejandro, still visibly excited, only had eyes for Orozco.

“You’re showing a bit of annoyance,” Malú began when it caught his attention because the talent couldn’t hide his emotion since Orozco had turned around.

Alejandro has said that it is a pleasure and a pride, but that Orozco has turned is big words. “It’s close,” Pablo López joked after the talent’s words.

Malú has accepted her defeat, but without completely throwing in the towel: “I think if I get tough I’m going to succeed,” she declared. As it could not be otherwise, Alejandro has entered Orozco’s team headlong. What a moment!