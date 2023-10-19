Although it is still unknown when they will return to filming the movie, Shawn Levy is fighting against all odds to release Deadpool 3 on the date set by Marvel. The actors’ strike is hindering the director’s plans, which include many cameos about which numerous rumors have arisen.

One of the most popular has been the unexpected appearance of Taylor Swift, the very famous American singer, in the third installment of the Mercenary with a Mouth. Apparently, these rumors, which came after seeing everyone together at an NFL game, reported that Swift was going to play Dazzler, a singing mutant with the ability to convert sound vibrations into beams of light and energy. Well, instead of denying or confirming these rumors, just as James Gunn would do, Levy wanted to leave the door open and did not want to talk much more about this supposed cameo.

“I’m saying this in general. I’m not going to say anything about the rumor because it would be a double surprise. It’s related to Taylor Swift and the MCU. I’m not stupid. You’re going to have to wait and see if this rumor is true or not.” .

For those who don’t know, Swift is very good friends with Blake Livelywife of Ryan Reynolds, with whom she has met with Hugh Jackman numerous times to watch different American football games, so the chances that these actors have convinced the singer would increase.

But, friendships aside, this move would be one of the most intelligent and effective for both parties: on the one hand, Taylor Swift would win the affection of many Marvel fans who would not have noticed her in recent years, and the studio It would get a huge Swifters fanbase with which they will fill theaters around the world. Deadpool 3 It is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2024.

