Asiye and Doruk are increasingly distant. Nebahat keeps interfering in her relationship to try to get her son to leave Asiye since she believes that she is not enough for him because she is from a different social class.

The young Eren discovered that because of Nebahat she had been fired from her job and confronted her asking for explanations, but the woman turned everything around and the moment Doruk arrived, she heard only some ugly words that her girlfriend was saying to her. to his mother after the argument. The young Atakul was very disappointed with Asiye and sided with Nebahat.

After a few days, young Eren tries to explain it and tells her boyfriend that Nebahat is responsible for her dismissal, but Doruk does not believe her and continues to believe in her mother’s innocence. What she can’t imagine is that her mother is hatching a new plan to end her relationship!

Nebahat and Doruk go to Asiye’s boss’s work to get him to tell his story and he protects his mother since she had previously paid him to lie in case Doruk came to talk to him.

Akif’s ex turns everything around again and asks that man to hire Asiye again so that Doruk believes that he has nothing against her and plays the heroine in front of his son, but Asiye realizes the game and does not accept.

Doruk shows up at her house defending, once again, her mother and Asiye is very hurt and disappointed: “Your mother is conspiring against me.”

Seeing that Doruk is unable to believe his words, he asks him to leave. Will it be the end of #AsDor?

