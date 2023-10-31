The advertisements in Instagram and Facebook They have become in some cases, and whatever they say, something extremely annoying. They appear more and more frequently and in different formats, making it impossible to escape them. Many have become accustomed to their appearance, however, others cannot wait to eliminate them by any means necessary. If you are from this second group, you will be interested to know that in a few days you will have the possibility of never seeing them again… as long as you check out, of course.

Index

See all sections

New air in Meta… out of obligation

It was something that we knew was going to happen sooner or later and it has finally become official: Meta has announced that in the month of November it will finally begin to offer users in the European Union (as well as the European Economic Area and Switzerland) access to Instagram and Facebook no ads.

Obviously this will have a cost. And in some way the company will have to compensate for this movement, which is still an obligation that they must comply with to adjust to the current European regulation in terms of privacy.

In fact, this is what the firm points out in its official statement, where it points out that it continues to believe in an internet supported by advertisements (to, according to them, give the opportunity to all budgets to access their solutions), but they will not be able to put it 100% in practice in Europe due to the regulation of the European Commission. This has “forced” them to offer this alternative to those users who do not want their personal information to be used for advertising purposes, they recall in El Mundo.

How much does it cost to remove ads on Instagram and Facebook

Well, not a cheap price, of course. The official numbers establish the payment of 9.99 euros per month if you do not want to see them on the web version of said social networks and 12.99 euros/month if you want to remove them from the mobile editions – that is, from the official apps available for both Android and Apple.

A high cost for a subscription model or “premium” version that will make the ads disappear and, of course, will not collect any personal data for precisely advertising purposes.

And be careful because even could go up more depending on the use you make of these platforms. And as indicated by Meta, these rates cover all accounts linked to the same user account center until March 1, 2024. From then on, each additional account of the same user will have an extra cost of 6 euros/ month on the web and 8 euros per month on the Android and iOS app.

Meta reminds us in its statement that if you choose to continue using our products for free, your experience will remain the same, supported by the tools and settings they have created to allow users to control their experience with ads.