Many PC gamers have surely thought about how they would feel if, due to some catastrophe, their precious computer, a companion in so many battles, was completely destroyed. This is what happened to a player, who saw how his PC burned due to a fire, but miraculously, one of his components survived unharmed.

According to a Reddit post, although the gamer was unharmed, his beloved PC was not as lucky, which made him quite sad (more so than he already was due to the serious accident), also thinking that when the insurance company does not cover this type Of Damage. But apparently, there are hardware components capable of withstanding extremely high temperatures and virtually unscathed.

You can read: He spent two months “meticulously” planning to build his first Gamer PC, but bought a GPU that didn’t fit in his case.

A fire cable

As you can read in the publication, the story was shared by a technical service worker where the gamer brought in the completely burned PC, to see if anything could be saved. According to the Reddit user, despite being completely charred by the fire, a cable in the gaming PC proves to be surprisingly resistant to fire, saying: “It has survived fire, water and debris.”

The employee says the customer sent him a photo of the inside of his gaming PC. The computer and all the components visible in the image looked in a sorry state. The carcass was covered in ash and completely charred. The fans and other plastic components had melted and warped considerably. What was surprising was that a single purple cable that powered the graphics card appeared to be virtually unscathed. Apparently this cable proved to be extremely resistant to fire and heat. Because of this, the gamer decided to contact the store where he bought the cable to share his amazing story.

The equipment before and after the fire

The client reported that the fire broke out in his house, and one of the possible causes could have been a problem with the electrical cables in the walls of the building. “No, the fire burned the walls of my house, but the cables I bought withstood fire, water and heavy debris. They continue to work perfectly, even after going through the fire,” he said.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord

(FUENTE)