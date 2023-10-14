The late Android security update, which users with Chromecast with Google TV 4K can definitely now install, and so you can check it out.

It is no secret that Google is working on a new version of its Chromecast with Google TV, but while that moment arrives, which could happen in the coming months, the truth is that they continue updating the versions of the Chromecast that we currently have on the market.

Now they have just released a new update for their Chromecast with Google TV 4K, updating this dongle with the July 2023 Android security patch.

According to the official support page, it now reaches Chromecast con Google TV 4K, the security patch Android July, and it is a very important update, given that the device had not been updated for three months.

Google has not released any official note about the update, so it is unknown if any type of new feature has been included, but it is expected that it is simply that, an update aimed at security.

Those from Mountain View are also working on an update based on Android 14 but it is unknown when it could be available.

But the important thing, the new update that you already have available for your Chromecast con Google TV 4K includes the July Android security patch, along with a series of “bug fixes and performance improvements.”

To find out if the update is already available, simply access your Chromecast with Google TV, go to “settings”, then go to “system”, select “about” and look at the “system update” option.

We’ll see when Google launches the new version of its next-generation Chromecast, which has been rumored all these weeks, an announcement that should happen right now if it wants to arrive in time for the Christmas campaign.