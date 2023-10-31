Microsoft has activated a new hardware testing system that will prevent us from using accessories that do not have the brand’s official license. This basically seeks to prevent the use of certain devices, although it will also affect all those who currently have cheaper accessories.

Error 0x82d60002 en Xbox

A new error could appear on your TV screen when you start your Xbox console. It is the new error 0x82d60002, a warning that will indicate that you are using an unofficial Xbox accessory. This notice will continue to appear for 2 weeks, and after that time, the error 0x82d60003 come out on the scene and block the use of said device forever.

Microsoft recommends that you contact the manufacturer or distributor to obtain a refund, although we fear that this will not help much, since the purchase could have expired its return period (not to mention the condition of some controls). .

What controls work?

Besides official xbox controllers, there are also other proposals from other manufacturers that will work without any problem. The secret is to find all those devices that have the seal “Designed for Xbox”, a license that the brand grants to all those who meet the necessary quality requirements.

Some of the third-party controls that you can find are these:

Hunting down cheaters

One of the objectives of this new measure is mainly to put an end to the use of prohibited accessories, as is the case of the famous Cronus, a USB accessory that is capable of connecting a keyboard and mouse to the console and applying aiming correction in certain games. This, as you can imagine, is a real nightmare in multiplayer shooter games, where players feel frustrated when they come across others who use this type of accessories.

Now, thanks to the new rule, devices similar to the Cronus will stop working forever, so playing on Xbox will be a better place for all players (even those who have to change controllers).

How to know if the console detects unofficial controls

For your console to be able to detect controls that are not official, it must be updated to the latest version. version 10.0.25398.2266 of the operating system, or else it will continue to accept third-party devices without limitation. In any case, taking into account that connecting it to the internet forces you to update to the latest version, there will be no way for you to play online and encounter cheaters ever again. At least, for now.

