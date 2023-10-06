As the years passed, the mobile phone It has become essential in our lives. Even if the last thing we do is call, the original purpose for which it was conceived is our gateway to the immediacy and immensity that is the Internet. However, as necessary as they are, we do not get too attached to them and change them frequently, why?

Everyone can last with a mobile phone for more or less time, but what you might not know is that the European average indicates that each smartphone user replaces it every three years.

We change our cell phone every three years

The data about durability of our mobile phones They are not at all flattering. Specifically, the average life of a smartphone in Europe is much lower, three years, according to the European Environment Office (EEB).

The figures are even more scandalous if we take into account that the manufacture of mobile phones is a certainly polluting industry and each terminal should last us 25 years to compensate for its Impact on the environment.

The reason why it takes us so little time to change our mobile phone has less to do with planned obsolescence, but rather new needs of consumerism itself. One of the main reasons why people change their mobile phone every three years on average is “the aesthetic obsolescence, the constant search for something new. There is a lot of marketing that promotes new smartphones launched on the market and that appeals to consumerism,” says Mário Barros, assistant professor at the Department of Architecture, Design and Media Technology at Aalborg University (Denmark).

Of course, these substitutions are not only due to wanting to be up to date, but there are also technical reasons. Users also often replace phones “due to hardware defects, a new mobile subscription provider, lack of software support and dissatisfaction with performance,” as indicated by Marina Proske, a researcher in the Department of Environmental and Reliability Engineering at the institute. German research Fraunhofer IZM. At the national level, what fails most with mobile phones is the batteryfollowed by the operating system and the screen, according to a study by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

A great impact on the environment

E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream on the planet. 1.5 billion phones are sold every year and only 20% of them are reused or recycled. The BSE aims to make us more aware of the terrible impact that changing mobile phones every three years has on the planet (not to mention the economic impact on our pocket).

For example, simply extending the useful life of each and every smartphone in the European Union by one year would save 2.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year until 2030, “the equivalent to taking more than a million cars off the roads”.

If we extended the useful life of the devices we use most throughout the day even further, the benefits would be even more incredible. Delaying the date of the change by another three years would mean a saving of 4.3 tons of CO2. Extending the mobile change for another five years would mean 5.5 million tons of less carbon dioxide. If you are thinking of changing your mobile phone, you may want to take this information into account and see if you really need it or not and put your grain of sand.

“Business models and supply chains are optimized to deliver new products and not repairing them. If repairability were well implemented and affordable, smartphones could last a decade,” Barros concludes.