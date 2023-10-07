Mobile phone, compact camera, GoPro, mirrorless… There is no better or worse, what matters is the one you have with you and, above all, the one you know how to use and are aware of its limitations and benefits.

If there is a recurring phrase every time we are taking a photo and given that, at a professional level, I have to test new mobile phones with some regularity, it is: “Your camera/mobile takes very good photos.”

And yes, I am not going to detract from the sensors, lenses and processing that the devices do. These features may facilitate use, but are not decisive as to What is a good photo or not?.

Whenever they say the phrase to me, I make the comparison with the soccer boots of some fashionable soccer player: “Those XXX boots score very good goals.”

¿What percentage of a photo is affected by the use of one camera or another? Surely I will be criticized for this, but the reality according to my years of experience is that the camera contribution, with a few basic minimums, is practically zero to a photograph.

It is more important to know how to use it, to know how to use what it offers, to know its optics and the limitations when taking photos in low light or portrait mode.

Mirrorless or mobile camera?

Honestly, I have seen people taking photographs with cameras worth thousands of euros and throwing the photos away. Automatic mode, that is, not taking advantage of the potential they offer and betting on the camera making the adjustments correctly. It is more interesting to make a smaller investment in material and more in training.

It is more important to develop knowledge and photographer’s eye than having a camera worth several thousand euros.

With the right knowledge you can take advantage of any camera you have on you. In fact, that’s what I suffer every week when I hear “what good photos your phone takes.”

And yes, you will say, of course with 1,000 euro phones, but the reality is that I test phones of all ranges and certainly, The main cameras in 2023 of most mobile phones can be squeezed a lot and achieve good results.

The same does not happen with ultra wide angles or telephotos, yes. That’s why it’s important that you know what you can do with your cell phone, that you practice, wow.

Make sure you are very clear about what photo you want to take. adjust your smartphone camera instantly so that it is the best possible photo at that moment.

There is nothing that makes me more angry than miss the moment of photographyand those who have children or pets will know that there are unique moments and if we waste time adjusting the camera, that unrepeatable moment is passed.

3 basic tips to take good photos with any mobile phone

Anyone who knows about photography could ignore these tips, but they are a good start for anyone who wants to take good photos with their mobile phone. All this in automatic mode.

The first one is simple, touch the screen wherever you want focus. Many people simply touch the screen on the shutter button and miss the focus you really want to give.

The second is adjust exposure, when you touch where you want to focus, the mobile automatically makes an adjustment to the generic lighting of the scene. A little sun appears that we can slide and adjust so that the entire image is more or less clear. Adjust it to your liking before shooting.

The third and not least important is to use certain composition rules. I recommend that you activate the grid to have help and understand the composition of the thirds. The main elements that you want to photograph, in those lines or crossing points.

Bonus-. Clean the lens, many times reflections or areas with poor definition appear and simply cleaning the camera lens solves it. On mobile phones it is common to touch the lens with your fingers when picking up the mobile phone from your pocket.