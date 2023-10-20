If you’ve ever thought that being asleep means completely disconnecting from reality, a new study reveals that you may not be as switched off as you think. Researchers have discovered that The brain can continue to respond to external stimuli even in the deepest phases of sleep.

These findings, published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, raise fascinating questions about the nature of sleep and our ability to perceive while we sleep. Could it be the door to dream advertising? To a dystopian reality like that of the Kafkaesque Severance series in which we work without being aware?

Imagine that you are immersed in a deep sleep and someone asks you to lift a finger. According to this study, under certain circumstances, your brain could process that request and respond appropriately.

Although it may seem like something out of a science fiction movie, researchers have discovered reactivity windows in which the brain is able to process and respond to stimuli from the outside world.

There are small and brief reactive windows that allow the brain to receive orders and react.

The team analyzed the brain activity of participants while they slept, presenting them with external stimuli and observing their responses. Surprisingly, they found that even in phases of REM sleep, traditionally considered complete disconnection, the brain can be aware of and respond to external stimuli.

To visualize this, think of a calm lake. Although the water is mostly calm, there are always small waves that disturb the surface. These moments of reactivity in the dream would be similar to them, such as brief windows in which our brain wakes up enough to interact with the outside.

The brain can hear and respond in REM phase

So, even if you can’t hold a conversation, your brain does have a surprising ability to listen and respond in certain circumstances. As if, while we sleep, a part of our brain remains alertperhaps as a defense mechanism inherited from our ancestors.

This discovery raises new questions about the boundaries between sleep and wakefulness. Perhaps these phases are not as different as we thought and there is rather a continuum between both states.

The study has limitations and there are still many questions to be answered. However, these findings open an exciting avenue of research into how and what we perceive while we sleep.

The next time you immerse yourself in the world of dreams, remember that a small part of your brain could still hear the real world. It is an astonishing testament to the complexity and adaptability of our most enigmatic organ.