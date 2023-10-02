A rut cabin is only for boomers? No!

To the campsite with a rut hut behind your Mondeo or Passat. That’s something for moms and dads who are now 50 years old or older, right? Wrong! Apparently it is very hip among young people to purchase a caravan or camper. This is evident from figures from the Camping and Caravan Industry (KCI).

Young people buy a camper or caravan

Ownership of caravans and campers among young people and young adults aged up to 25 increased by no less than 53 percent in the past three years! This concerns the period from January 1, 2020 to September 1, 2023. This also includes COVID. The global health crisis led to an increase in camper and caravan sales: you are less dependent on others and have your own house on wheels to go wherever you want.

An increase can also be seen among non-young people. In the age category 26 to 35 years, ownership of a camper or caravan increased by 35.5 percent. Of the two types (caravan or camper), the camper is the most popular. Not so crazy. You buy one vehicle and you’re done straight away. You also have to hang a caravan behind a car. Too much hassle for young people of course. The youth of today..

In the age category 26 to 35 years, these campers are doing well: ownership increased by 70 percent. Ownership even increased by 105 percent among young people up to the age of 25.

Campers and caravans in the Netherlands

If you look at the total figures, the caravan still beats the camper. In the Netherlands there are 415,000 caravans and more than 180,000 campers. The camper still needs some time to beat the caravan, despite the increase in popularity.

This article Young people flock to campers and caravans first appeared on Ruetir.