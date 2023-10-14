In a world where technology and being connected are the norm, a worrying phenomenon arises: Generation Z, those born between 1994 and the early 2010s, are more exposed and likely to fall for online scams compared to their grandparentsbelonging to the Baby Boomer generation.

This phenomenon, revealed by a recent report, raises many questions about online safety and digital education today.

The Connected Consumer Survey 2023 gives some surprising results: young people of generation Z, who grew up in a technology-saturated environment, are up to three times more likely to be victims of various types of online scams, such as phishing, theft identity fraud, romance scams, or cyberbullying, compared to Baby Boomers.

“The most common scams faced by Generation Z are romance scams, identity theft, phishing and cyberbullying. In data: 23% of people between 70 and 79 years old have fallen for Internet fraud , compared to 44% of young adults between the ages of 20 and 29,” explains Aurora García, senior intelligence analyst at Entelgy Innotec Security, in an interview for Computer Hoy.

Additionally, they are twice as likely to have their social media accounts hacked. This increase in exposure to scams is not a coincidence, but rather a worrying trend that is increasing.

According to a study by Social Catfish in 2023, online scams affecting those under 20 years of age represented losses of nearly $8.2 million in 2017, in the United States alone. However, This figure skyrocketed to $210 million in 2022.

“There is a misconception in the collective mentality that young employees have better digital skills because they are digital natives. However, growing up in the digital era does not necessarily equate to having the right technological skills,” adds the expert.

Why does this happen to a generation that was born with technology in their daily lives?

The question that immediately arises is: Why are young people of generation Z, despite being born immersed in technology and information, more likely to fall for online scams than their grandparents? The answer lies in several key factors.

First of all, experience and caution play an important role in protecting against online scams. Although Baby Boomers were not born in the Internet age, They have learned over time to be cautious and to question everything. Generation Z’s lack of experience and overconfidence can make them easy targets for scammers.

Additionally, Generation Z has grown up with the Internet, but has not had enough time to develop skills and experience in identifying online threats.

“They are exposed to greater risks for several reasons. First, they communicate primarily through social media platforms, and often exchange their username instead of their phone number when they meet someone new. Second, they have received less training in cybersecurity than other generations and, thirdly, the worst problem: they feel much safer online,” adds the expert.

Millennials, who are in an intermediate age group between Baby Boomers and Generation Z, tend to fall for scams less than younger people, suggesting that experience is indeed a degree and plays an important role in protection against scams.

Another factor to consider is individual responsibility rather than relying solely on apps and social media to ensure online safety. Platforms like Instagram or TikTok offer privacy options, but ultimately it is the user’s responsibility to properly configure their privacy settings.

“Generation Z are the ‘super users’ of generative AI, since 70% use it regularly. They also communicate through different platforms than their predecessor generation. Although a part of them has Twitter (X) or Facebook , most of them communicate through other platforms such as Twitch, Discord, YouTube… which exposes them to more types of technological risks and cyber threats,” comments Aurora García.

The influencer scam reigns among the youngest

One of the scams that most affects generation Z is the one related to influencers. In this scam, cybercriminals pose as brand representatives and ask young people to provide product reviews in exchange for free samples.

However, Before sending the samples, young people are asked to pay the shipping costs, and then the products never arrive. This tactic seeks to take advantage of their lack of experience and willingness to participate in this type of interaction without questioning whether or not the offer is legitimate.

In contrast, Baby Boomers, who were not born with technology, show a greater degree of caution and skepticism online, making them less likely to fall for it. Their cautious approach and “if you’re not sure, don’t click” attitude seem to have served them well in the digital age..

“This false feeling of impunity when being digital natives makes them, paradoxically, less attentive to Internet deceptions,” concludes the expert.