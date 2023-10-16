Suara.com – Young K’s greeting video ahead of his first concert entitled ‘Young K Solo Concert in Jakarta’ received attention from netizens.

How could it not be, Day6 personnel greeted Indonesian fans in Indonesian. Plus, he also calls himself ‘Babang’.

“My Day Indonesia, wait for Young K in Jakarta,” said Young K in the video uploaded by Mecima Pro as the promoter on Instagram.

Not only that, the owner of the real name Kang Young Hyun also asked My Day, as his fans are known, to maintain health.

He hopes that the concert will be enjoyed by all the audience present without any obstacles.

“Let’s have fun together. Until we meet again, take care of your health,” explained Young K.

Closing his greeting video, Young K admitted that he couldn’t wait to meet Indonesian fans.

“See you bye,” he said enthusiastically.

As is known, Young K’s solo concert will be held at The Kasablanka Hall, South Jakarta on October 28 2023 at approximately 18.30 WIB.

The ticket prices themselves are priced from the cheapest, namely IDR 1.2 million to the most expensive, IDR 3.4 million.

For holders of the most expensive tickets, spectators get the benefits of watching a soundcheck, taking photos with their idols and taking part in a send-off session.