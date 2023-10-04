The principles are always the same, some innovations at a tactical level, and the talents are growing: the average age of the players is under 23, for them the Bohemian is a “grandfather”. The president: “No one teaches like him”

I f a generation lasts about 25 years, the relationship between Zdenek Zeman and his Pescara boys can calmly be defined as that between a grandfather and his grandchildren. The Bohemian is 76 years old, the average age of his surprising team is almost 23 years old. Grandparents’ Day was celebrated on Monday in different parts of the world and Zeman spent it in his own way, winning a crazy match against Gubbio: ahead 1-0, down 2-1, still ahead 3-2. Unmistakable.