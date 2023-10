Of all age categories, young people between 18 and 24 are hit hardest by car insurance premium increases. Especially compared to people over 65. For example, the price difference between those two age groups for car insurance was initially 826 euros per year, two years later that difference increased to 1097 euros. This is because older car owners paid 7.4 percent more for their insurance, while younger ones faced a much larger increase of 22.5 percent. And that in just two years.