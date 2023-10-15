Pets And animals with whom we share life and who also star in beautiful relationships on the big screen. For examples of the love we can feel for our dog or cat, these pet and animal movies are perfect for enjoying a movie session in company. From the enormous Beethoven to the adventurer Togo. Detectives, intelligent, faithful and funny are the protagonists of these pet and animal movies that we can watch streaming whether we are looking for intense dramas to get excited about or if we are looking for comedies or cartoons for the whole family.

Togo

A drama set in the year 1925. A harsh winter and an outbreak of diphtheria in an Alaskan town They will mean that medicines will have to be transported on a route of more than a thousand kilometers with harsh weather conditions. A true story in which many animals died and in which Togo also existed, the protagonist of this original Disney Plus film that tells us how a sled dog trainer will try to make this trip at fifty degrees below zero.

Watch Togo on Disney Plus

A couple of three

Based on real events, Owen Wilson y Jennifer Anniston They star in this comedy in which they are newlyweds who will leave Michigan to settle in Florida. A new life together that will change with the arrival of a Labrador puppy that soon he will no longer be as small as when he came home. An entertaining and family comedy if you are looking for something easy to watch, light and enjoyable with which to enjoy the relationship between humans and dogs and the happiness that comes with having a pet at home. But also what it entails.

Watch A Couple of Three on Netflix

Watch A Couple of Three on Amazon Prime Video

Watch A Couple of Three on Disney Plus

Partners and hounds

Detectives peculiar and inseparable. Scott Turner, played by Tom Hanks, is a detective who will have to start working with Hooch, his dog companion. A neat freak, Turner will see how the animal’s presence destroys everything he has in a funny comedy about friendship. One of the great classics if we look for inseparable relationships between animal and human and a film that you can see now on Disney+. Although the platform launched the series in 2021 as a modern and new version, it is no longer available.

Watch Partners and Hounds on Disney Plus

Always at your side Hachiko

One of the most beautiful pet movies is Always by your side, Hachiko. A film released in 2009 and starring Richard Gere, Joan Allen y Sarah Roemer. It is a story based on true events that tells us the story of Parker Wilson and his dog, Hachiko. Wilson is a university professor who one day he will pick up an Akita breed dog abandoned at a station. Unbreakable ties will be created between the two in a film based on a true story and essential if you are looking to be moved by this animal that today has a bronze statue in Shibuya station in Tokyo.

Watch Always by your side, Hachiko on Disney+

See Always by your side, Hachiko on Filmin

Seventeen

A Netflix original movie if we are looking for a road trip about adolescence, about family, about friendship and about the love for animals. Daniel Sánchez Arévalo is the director of this Netflix original film for all ages. Follow Héctor, a boy from seventeen years old who has decided to escape from the juvenile center where he lives. He has done it to look for the dog he has cared for in recent months and he will do everything possible not to be separated from him in an hour and a half of an emotional journey.

Watch Seventeen on Netflix

Beethoven

One of the great classics among pet movies is “Beethoven, one more of the family.” A Saint Bernard puppy who has managed to escape before being caught by a gang of thieves. He will appear, at that moment, at the Newton family home. A house that is too small for a weight that does not stop growing and that will destroy everything in its path, breaking everything it finds.

Watch Beethoven: One More in the Family on SkyShowtime