It’s happened to all of us: getting it right on the first try when sharing the password for our WiFi network is nothing short of an impossible mission. Especially if you combine uppercase, lowercase, special characters and numbers. Now, Windows makes it that simple for us.

In order to guarantee the security of our network and avoid unwanted intrusions, our WiFi key tends to be made up of long combinations of elements that include numbers, letters, uppercase, lowercase, and even special characters. The positive part is that we only have to enter it once from each device that we want to have a connection, however, if we have guests at home or in our office, the situation can become somewhat annoying. That’s when we have to spell the password and, to be honest, we rarely get it right on the first try.

Luckily, from now on sharing our network password will be easier than ever. Version Build 25977 of Windows 11, which has recently been published, includes in its latest update the possibility of allowing connection to our network through a QR code. In this way, we will avoid the classic uncomfortable moments that occur when we have a visitor at home.

Scan a QR code and connect to the network

As users, we will only have to access the network properties and show our guests the QR code that will be generated automatically. In this way, anyone who wants to connect to the network will only have to take out their mobile phone and scan the code with the camera to be able to enjoy the connection, without intermediate steps.

Through this new functionality, Windows is becoming more similar to operating systems such as Android or iOS that have been simplifying the process of sharing passwords with other users for some time.

Furthermore, it is worth remembering that in recent months we have seen several manufacturers and platforms that have begun to avoid the use of passwords in favor of other types of authentication, such as biometrics or digital access keys that rely on a second device. to give access to any platform. Microsoft has decided to follow this trend with the aim of continuing to offer the user not only greater ease in sharing their network password, but also to improve its privacy through the absence of having to know any password to carry out out access.

More privacy changes

This has not been the only privacy-related change that the company has announced recently. Microsoft has also introduced a new functionality that allows users to manage access of applications that have access to the list of WiFi networks around us. The first time one of our apps requests access to location or more WiFi connection details than necessary, we will receive an instant notification letting us know. The objective is that, if we do not agree, our real location cannot be determined through the data returned by this connection.

To restrict access, we only have to go to the Settings tab and select the Privacy and Security button. From there we can access the Location and select those applications that we do not want to have the list of WiFi networks that are available.