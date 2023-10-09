What is the Kartai diet?

The “Karatay” diet, also known as the “Karatay” diet, was created by Turkish cardiologist Kanan Karatay, who came up with this diet after years of scientific research.

The “Qartai” diet was launched in 2011 in Turkey, where its great popularity there contributed to its spread around the world a few years later, especially as it promised rapid weight loss results, while allowing the consumption of healthy fats, and without the need to count calories.

Nutritionist Hadeel Boussaid said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that “Qartai” is an easy-to-follow diet and effective in losing weight, as it helps an individual lose up to 5 kilograms within two weeks, and what increases its effectiveness is that the weight that The loss is permanent, noting that those who follow the Qartai diet do not feel hungry, because the diet aims to control the hormone “leptin”, which works to regulate appetite and control energy in the long term.

According to Bou Saeed, the “Qartai” diet does not require counting calories, but rather helps regulate the burning process and the amount of what an individual eats, in addition to regulating the amount of fat that the body stores, pointing out that the “Qartai” diet calls for only two meals, and it is considered that Breakfast is the main meal, as it allows the body to convert food and drink into energy in a natural way.

Bou Saeed reveals that the “Qartai” diet stresses the necessity of eating sufficient amounts of healthy fats, as she believes that it is impossible to lose weight without eating healthy natural oils such as olive oil. It also emphasizes eliminating snacks between main meals, reducing carbohydrates and preventing sugars. .

According to Bou Saeed, the “Qartai” diet is based on the following rules:

You can eat anything as long as it is healthy and unprocessed, not counting the calories. You can eat plenty of foods that contain healthy fats such as olive oil, and foods rich in protein and low in carbohydrates such as meat, fish, eggs, milk, cheese, and yogurt. You can eat chicken, hazelnut oil, olive oil, and butter. Vegetables can be eaten raw and cooked, focusing on spinach, broccoli, okra, cabbage, green beans, and legumes such as lentils and white beans. Fruits can be eaten in moderate amounts, i.e. one piece per day at most, such as apples, strawberries, oranges, and quince, while eating fruits such as grapes, watermelon, and figs is prohibited. You can eat dried fruits that have a low glycemic index, such as peaches and apricots. Turkish coffee, tea, natural home-made or unflavored yogurt can be consumed with fruit. Do not eat foods after breakfast for 5 hours. Avoid eating anything after eight in the evening. Avoid eating bread, potatoes, rice, ground grains, and foods that contain added sugar. Cook meals at lower temperatures for longer periods. Continue walking daily for 40 minutes. Avoid drinking soft or alcoholic drinks and diet drinks, and focus on drinking water.