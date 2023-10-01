Bandai Namco Entertainment gave a big surprise to SPY×FAMILY fans, as it recently announced that SPY×FAMILY will finally have its first video game and will focus on the adorable Anya Forger. The good news is that it already has a release date and you will be able to play it before 2024, but there is a problem. In the last Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories, of the “thrill ride adventure” genre, will be available until 2024, but it will be possible to play it earlier, even days before the New Year. Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023 How to play SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories before its release in 2024? We say this because the Japanese company has just revealed that the Japanese version of the game (titled SPY×FAMILY: Operation Diary) will go on sale on December 21, 2023. This means that true fans of the franchise will be able to play it before 2024 , well remember that the version for the West does not yet have a release date, but it is only known that the release window is 2024. However, there are some details to take into account. First, you should know that the Japanese version that will debut next December is the Nintendo Switch; those for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will be ready at some point in 2024.

The reasons why the Japanese version of the SPY×FAMILY game will be the first to be ready (most likely due to language issues) or why specifically the Nintendo Switch version are unknown.

Of course, players in the West will be able to import the Japanese version and play it before the localized version, but it is important to note that it is very likely that the Japanese version will not have English subtitle options, much less Spanish.

Are you planning to import the Japanese version of SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories? Tell us in the comments.

