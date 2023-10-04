If you are a PC Gamer, you will know how great it is to have the opportunity to upgrade your computer, after, for example, saving the money necessary to change the graphics card or processor. This is what a player was quite happily planning to do, who said that he bought an AMD CPU to improve his computer, but instead of the expected product, he received a AAA battery.

In a post that the Reddit user titled “My new CPU looks a little different,” he shared this experience with some humor, saying that he decided to buy an AMD processor valued at $300 on Amazon, but instead of the CPU he received the aforementioned AAA battery. And although the comments doubted the authenticity of his story, he claims that the inside of the box had been manipulated in such a way that only the instructions could be seen and not the actual contents.

A bad time that remained an anecdote and did not result in a loss of money, since Amazon Germany (the country where he resides) did not hinder him such as requesting additional information when receiving the claim for his purchase, being able to return this “AMD CPU Battery” and receiving the corresponding refund in the next few days. But anyway, obviously the situation generated several somewhat funny responses from the other players, who indicated in the comments that the “CPU Pila” he received, “Looks like it’s intended to handle AAA games” or commenting “Wow, one of those new 1.5v models. Very efficient”.

Jokes that the affected gamer himself received in a good way, saying that he laughed at them, so in the end it was all laughter, perhaps less for the seller who we hope Amazon has from now on on its blacklist, for being one of those users of the platform that they only use it to scam.

