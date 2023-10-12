Since its launch, Windows 11 has been involved in controversy. When it hasn’t been its installation requirements, it has been its bugs, or features removed from Windows 10. If you haven’t been able to install Windows 11 on your middle-aged PC, you can now do it by typing a simple command that bypasses all restrictions.

As we all know, with Windows 11 Microsoft has introduced a controversial requirement: the TPM 2.0 security chip is required, which has only been present in PCs sold for 6 or 7 years. That leaves out millions of perfectly valid PCs that do not have the aforementioned chip.. It is true that it can be purchased and installed, but it is not an easy task.

It has now been proven that Just use two words, a simple Windows command, to bypass Windows 11’s CPU and TPM 2.0 requirementsand thus be able to install it on any PC.

How to install Windows 11 on an old PC

Several methods are already known to bypass these requirements, but they are somewhat complicated to implement, since they require using a third-party application, or manipulating the Windows registry.

But just type two words, a simple Windows command, “/product server”, to skip the installation requirements of Windows 11, and install it on any PC, no matter how old it is (as long as it has at least 4 GB of memory RAM):

As we see in this tweet, You just have to start the installation in command mode, and add the command “/product server”. Let’s see how it’s done.

It involves starting the Command Prompt, entering the drive where we have the Windows 11 installation, accessing the SETUP folder, and running the SETUP.EXE installation file there, adding the tag “/product server”. You can see it here:

Many users have verified that it works, and have been able to install Windows 11 on PCs that do not have the TMP 2.0 chip.

It is a simple method to implement, and although there is no guarantee that Microsoft will not cancel it in the future, for now it works.

If you want to install Windows 11 on an old PC without a TPM 2.0 chip, just add the command “/product server” to the installation boot file: In this link you have a quick way to know if your PC has the TPM 2.0 chip, in three seconds and without installing anything.