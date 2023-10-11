Wednesday 18 October Ciapa la Moto presents the title by Paola Scarsi, a multi-sensory book where thanks to the VCodes present in the pages of the book you can access the photo galleries and videos that accompany each story

The wasp it is part of the history of our country and the personal life of many people, because it is the object of an unconditional and profound love. “You never forget your first Vespa” – created in collaboration with Piaggio Foundation – collects many different stories of life lived with the Vespa: those speaking are great travellers, collectors, artists, pilots, writers, actors: there are those who have gone to the North Cape on a Vespa and those who have traveled around the world on it, who gave her the first kiss and who took her honeymoon, who used her as an artistic subject and who dedicated a song to her.

Paola Scarsi proposes the formula of the shared work, of the book with many voices, with the innovation of multi-sensoriality: framing the numerous VesepiaCode present in the 208 pages of text with the free Vesepia App you can access the photo galleries and videos that accompany each story.

“A wonderful fresco” defined it president of the Piaggio Foundation Riccardo Costagliola in the preface and during the presentation at the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera.

There are many protagonists of the book: from great travelers such as Edi Fadelli whose Vespas are exhibited at the Piaggio Museum in Alessio Boni who played Enrico Piaggio in the TV film of the same name; and Loris Capirossi who began his life on two wheels with a Vespa 50 a Luca Capocchiano which from Genoa to Genoa went around the world at 80 per hour; Ilario Lavarra it has done 82,000 kilometers around the American continent and again Marzia Patrignanidaughter of the legendary Roberto who in 1964 went from Italy to Japan for the Olympics; Fabio Cofferati who emulated Patrignani’s journey by stopping just 43 kilometers from the finish line due to Covid restrictions; Sean Hepburn Ferrerson of Audrey Hepburn who – he says – today would have been queen of Instagram, Andrea Delsoldato than from Parma he went to Bangladesh to meet the little girl adopted from a distance; and then doyens of Vespism such as Filippo Di Stefano who has been riding a Vespa since 1948 and hasn’t stopped yet, Luigi Frisinghelli, President and curator of the Vespa Historical Register who is 86 years old and has been riding a Vespa and the Catania area for more than 70 Claudio Musumeciwinner of countless races and gymkhanas born in 1942 who has been riding a Vespa since he was 16; Ivo Pulcinithe happy owner of the Vespa from “Roman Holidays”e Simone Sciutteri who won the Guinness Book of Records with his Vespa 50; the artist Marco Lodola which creates the “Vespas that don’t fly”; the Boss of the Wasps Denys Maiorino and many people whose names are less known but who have accomplished equally memorable feats: from the first kiss to the honeymoon on a Vespa, from the birthday of the Vespa celebrated in Pontedera to a “little trip” to the North Cape of three inseparable friends, from those who created real personal growth paths for those who created large and small museums, such as Claudio Sarra a Roma, Pietro Mariotti in Trevignano Romano or Giacomo Palla to Città di Castello, from Nina Zilli and his long carefree holiday to the same Paola Scarsi who as a young graphic designer in the Piaggio advertising office was rewarded for a particularly well-done job: the label that Gilles Villeneuve would wear on his suit.

They are all united by the common denominator from the love for this small and immortal two-wheeler and in recounting their emotions and adventures they talk about the Vespa with affection and sometimes with a hint of nostalgia for that ineffable sense of freedom it offers.

“When I started the project for this book – he says Paola Scarsi – I thought that I would certainly meet many enthusiasts, many travellers, many admirers… but I never thought I would discover a parallel and wonderful world. Yes, because everyone, absolutely everyone, loves the Vespa. It has always had a special role for me since I was very little, because my parents had taken their honeymoon on a Vespa, leaving from Genoa to go fishing in the Cuneo Valleys, and they often remembered it. My father Sandro was an advertising graphic designer and among his greatest successes is the very famous advertising poster from the 1960s with the little elephant on the Vespa featured on the cover of the book. Finally, in the 1980s, I also worked as a graphic designer in the Advertising and Marketing office in the general management of Piaggio & C. in Genoa. The idea for this book was born from all these factors.”

Two particularly significant sentences mark the value of the Vespa, going beyond its being a simple means of transport: “Rasoterra we are all the same”, because the Vespa is low, when you ask for information you are already at eye level and you can communicate more easily. “The Vespa brings social classes closer together”, because when there is passion we are all at the same level.

PAOLA SCARSI, born in Genoa, lives in Trevignano Romano. She has two children, Matteo and Camilla. She is a journalist, photographer, motorcyclist; in the 80s you worked as a graphic designer in the Piaggio Advertising and Marketing office. She is the author for Erga of “Lo ScaldaCuore – one hundred well-known and lesser-known characters tell their first beautiful memory” and of “Beyond Covid: 365 ideas to overcome the crisis”. You have published the e-books “The celebrations of other religions” and “We create work – Stories of immigrant entrepreneurs”. An expert in economics and social issues, she has been managing press offices for over 30 years: from large rock concerts to the main realities of the Italian third sector.

The book is available in all bookstores, on the site WWW.ERGA.IT and in online stores.