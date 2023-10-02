We list what is involved when purchasing your own charging station.

If you have an electric car and a driveway, your own charging station is a must. Leaving every morning with a full battery makes electric driving a lot more pleasant. To achieve this, a number of things have to be arranged, from choosing the right charging station to its installation.

When choosing and installing a charging station, there are things you should pay attention to. Things you might not normally think about. Precisely for that reason we have listed the most important questions when purchasing your own charging station.

We answer the following questions together with Bart, an Essent charging station advisor, in the video.

#1 Can my car use this charging station?

The first step is to find a charging station that suits your car. You must look at the number of phases (one or three), the specific connection (i.e. the correct plug) and the charging capacity of the pole.

#2 Where do I place the pole?

Once you have found the right charging station, you must also have a suitable place to install it. You must take into account things such as the location of the tailgate on your car and the way you want to park. It is useful if the charging point is hung or placed near the meter cupboard. If you have a canopy or a carport, it is advisable to see if it can hang there, because then you will always be dry. All things to take into account.

#3 Do I want a fixed or a loose cable?

In terms of cables, you can choose between a loose cable and a fixed cable. A loose cable is more hassle, because you have to store it every time, so you often have a wet cable in your hands after a rain shower. The advantage is that such a cable often lasts longer, because a cable that is always exposed to the elements also wears out.

#4 Can my meter cupboard handle it?

Your car may be able to charge in three phases, but your meter cupboard must of course also be able to handle this. Some older houses sometimes still have a single phase connection. You will then have to strengthen the power connection. And a heavier connection sometimes also means higher monthly standing charges (i.e. higher monthly costs). Not sure which type of meter cupboard you have? Essent’s charging station advisors are happy to help you with this.

#5 Do I want load balancing?

You can also opt for a charging station with load balancing. This means that your charging station takes into account the power consumption of other devices and thus prevents things from becoming overloaded. But load balancing may not be necessary in every situation and may incur costs. So it’s good to pay attention to this.

#6 How much charging speed do I need?

With a normal three-phase connection you can in principle charge with 11 kW. This is enough to charge your car overnight. If you want more, you can also opt for a 22 kW charger, which allows you to charge twice as fast (provided your car can handle it).

#7 Is there a subscription included with the charging station?

In addition to the costs of the charging station itself and the installation, subscription costs may be added in some cases. This usually concerns a subscription for a charging card or for online services. So pay close attention to this when choosing a charging station.

#8 Who can I have charged at my home?

A frequently asked question is whether everyone can charge their car at your charging point. This can certainly be secured. There are various options for this. The simplest is to turn off the charging station in the house, this can often be done in the meter cupboard. But that may be a bit inconvenient, although many people do it when they go on holiday for a few weeks. It may be more logical to set at the charging station which charging cards have access to charging. For example, people who visit can charge via your charging station.

#9 How can I ensure that the electricity costs of the lease car go to the right place?

If you drive an electric company car, charging is often also part of the lease contract. When charging at home, these costs must then be charged to the leasing company. This is possible by using your business charging card. A smart charging station can then make the distinction that these costs must be passed on.

Do you want more information?

You have now received a lot of tips for electric charging, we will go into this in more detail in the video. Would you like to know more about a suitable charging station or a charging card for your home situation? Then request a free consultation from Essent. Essent’s charging station advisor provides appropriate advice and works with you to find the best solution. This way you can soon hit the road feeling rested and recharged!

