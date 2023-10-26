Shortly before its premiere we found out its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now there is a new Halloween controversy.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to a special Halloween-themed Fatality for the game, but players will have to purchase it. The response to fans on how to unlock it was: “Halloween Fatality will be in the Premium Store later, hopefully on Friday (10/27). Stay tuned to the official Mortal Kombat social media channels for more news on this topic!”

This was not well received by the community from Mortal Kombat, as you can imagine. They see it as unfair that it is unlocked only through payment. We will be attentive in case anything else is confirmed on the subject, since this is the only thing that is known.

You already know that MK 1 is already available on Nintendo Switch and its schedule of future DLC content has been confirmed.

