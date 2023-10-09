2023 is a record year, bad news because climate change continues to wreak havoc, reaching unprecedented temperatures for certain months.

Although decades ago September could be understood as the end of summer, and a month in which it was no longer advisable to swim on the beach, everything has changed in recent years, because September It is already reaching typical mid-summer temperatures.

However, according to data from Copernicus, the European Union’s climate change agency, last month was the hottest September ever recorded on our planet, and 2023 is on track to be the hottest year in history.

According to Copernicus data, temperatures of air at the surface, reached an average of 16.38 °C in September, breaking the record for the hottest September in history that dated back to 2020, surpassing it by a margin of 0.5 °C.

In fact, the average temperature for September 2023 was 0.93°C above the 1991-2020 average.

Going back further, September 2023 was no less than 1.4°C on average higher than those recorded between 1850 and 1900.

The average sea surface temperature reached 20.92 °C, the highest recorded in September and the second highest of the entire year behind August 2023.

Scientists attribute this increase in temperature to climate change and the meteorological phenomenon known as El Niño.

“The unprecedented temperatures for the time of year observed in September, following a record summer, have broken records by an extraordinary amount,” says Samantha BurgessDeputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

“This extreme month has propelled 2023 to the dubious honor of first place on track to be the warmest year and around 1.4°C above pre-industrial average temperatures. Two months before COP28 [la conferencia de la ONU sobre el cambio climático]the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical,” he notes.

Copernicus also adds that the extent of Antarctic sea ice has been reduced to a record level for this time, around 9% below average.

As far as the Arctic is concerned, sea ice extent was at its fifth lowest level, 18% below average.

This is combined with the fact that this year’s summer has been the hottest recorded in the history of the planet, and unless things change in these last months of the year, 2023 will be the hottest year in history.