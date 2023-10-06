Amazon continues like crazy lowering its prices from face to face Prime Day and we have proof of this today in their Kindles. The company’s very famous ereaders are on sale in any of their available models, so if you have been considering buying it for a while, this is undoubtedly the perfect time. Forward.

Kindle (2022)

He more basic and economical of everyone. It is true that the Kindle rose in price compared to previous generations, but even with those, it is still worth every penny you invest in it. Especially now that it enjoys an even more compact and lighter body, mounting a high-resolution 300 dpi screen (with a size of 6 inches) and a front light with 4 LEDs – enough to enjoy night reading.

It has 16 GB of storage, it has WiFi, its battery It lasts for weeks and now its price tag drops to 99.99 euros.

Kindle Paperwhite

It has always been our favorite model because it combines a list of specifications and a price that makes it very balanced, so now that it is on sale it is even more attractive to us if possible. The Paperwhite has a 6.8″ screen, comes with adjustable warm light (with 17 LEDs) and is also waterproof.

With a borderless front design and 16 GB internalthe model currently has a cost of 134.99 euros with its offer.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon came up with a special version of its Paperwhite a while ago with the Signature Edition. This version also has a 6.8-inch screen, but enjoys wireless chargingfront light with automatic regulation and 32 GB of storage.

If you prefer this version, know that the price drop leaves it at 164.99 euros.

Kindle Oasis

Those who want to go for the most elegant and special version of the Kindle have to get the Oasis no matter what. This beautiful e-reader It has a 7-inch screen with 300 dpi resolution and front light made up of 25 LEDs.

It has adjustable warm light with automatic dimming, a beautiful borderless and ultra-thin design, automatic screen rotation, page turning buttons (very comfortable) and you can buy it in two color versions: black or gold. Its 14% reduction leaves it at 214.99 euros.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon’s most daring Kindle to date also enjoys a discount. We are talking, of course, about Scribe, a great e-reader with a stylus (included in the box) designed to take notes and draw with it. We are talking about a device with a 10.2 inch panel (of course with e-ink technology, like its brothers), 300 dpi resolution and lighting using 32 LEDs (with adjustable warm light and automatic adjustment).

Enjoy automatic screen rotation and a borderless design and a surprising thinness (and a lot) when you hold it in your hand.

The one also named by Amaozn as its first digital notebook has dropped in price in several of its storage versions, with the cheapest model right now being the 16 GB one for 309.99 euros. Don’t let it escape.