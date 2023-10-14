What can happen? On the one hand, that you have contracted less speed than you should and that you have not realized it or that it has been years and you have not reviewed it again. But it could also be that you have hired more but it does not reach all your teams correctly.

Contracted speed

Although You will not always need the highest speed that your operator offers you, there are some recommended minimums if we want to see everything with sufficient fluidity or do all kinds of tasks without having problems when we connect to the Internet. It will depend on what you use your connection for or what you do in your daily life that requires more or less Internet speed. Playing online will not be the same as checking email, nor is dedicating yourself to professional video editing to reading the newspaper. But we must keep in mind that there are a series of things that we all do every day and that we must take into account when contracting Internet with an operator, even if we want the cheapest.

¿How much is the minimum speed What should we have contracted? 100 Mb can be a good option that we can have as a limit of what is the minimum we should have. If you barely use the Internet and have less, nothing will happen, but if you use it normally, it is recommended that you at least have this speed. If you want to watch series or movies streaming in good quality without interruptions, for example, if you want to play online games that are not too demanding or if there are several devices connected to the network and using it at the same time. In all these cases you must have more than this.

Furthermore, you must keep in mind that the speed you contract with your company It will be the one that they assure you comes out of the router via cable, but this does not mean that in all rooms and on all devices, connected via WiFi, we will be able to browse at this speed. There will always be loss and we need to have enough megabytes.

I have more than 100 Mb but I can’t get it, why?

In many cases, the speed problem is due to the malfunction of our devices. There are many factors that can affect a poor connection, both cable and WiFi, and we must know what the causes are in order to solve the problem in the simplest way possible.

If you have your devices connected by cable, it is possible that you will not receive the contracted speed. First of all, you should check if your computer supports that speed. You may have contracted a speed greater than 500 Mb, for example, and that Your computer does not have a network card compatible with that speed. To solve this problem, the only option is to change your computer’s network card for one that supports higher speeds.

Additionally, if you use network equipment in your home such as a switch or router in bridge mode, make sure that these are also compatible with the speed you have contracted. You may have a switch limited to 100 Mb and therefore, the equipment you have connected to it does not reach speeds greater than 100 Mb.

On the other hand, the cables you have connected or the ports to which they are connected may are defective. In that case, check the wiring and change the port connectors. Take a good look at the cables you are using and make sure they The connectors have eight wires and not four.

In the case of being connected by WiFi and not having enough speed, it may be because the coverage is not good and does not reach the room you want correctly. Test if it works correctly by moving closer to the router, for example. If so, it will be enough for us to use some type of amplifier such as a WiFi repeater or as PLC devices that allow us to improve the coverage we have at home and you have more than 100 Mb.

It is also important to know which WiFi band you have connected to. It will not be the same to connect to the 5 GHz band, which It is designed for high speeds but at a closer distance from the router, than connecting to the 2.4 GHz band, with which you will not be able to exceed 100 Mb speed even if you have coverage being further away.