Suara.com – Breaking up is not an easy thing to get over. In fact, quite a few couples end it hostilely. In fact, separation doesn’t always have to be traumatic.

For this reason, know the 7 rules for creating a peaceful separation, because breaking up well and moving forward elegantly can actually make everything better. The following is the list as quoted by the Times of India.

1. Communicate honestly and directly

The key to a peaceful breakup begins with honest and direct communication. Instead of avoiding the inevitable, have an open conversation with your partner.

Express your feelings, concerns, and reasons why you want to break up in a kind and respectful way. Avoid the blame game, and remember that honesty doesn’t have to be brutal. Choose your words carefully, focusing on “I” statements and your own feelings.

2. Choose the right time and place

Choose a quiet, private place to talk about the breakup. Avoid doing it in public or over the phone. Give your partner respect in face-to-face conversations, where you can both talk and listen without distractions.

3. Listen and empathize

Couple illustration (freepik.com/tirachardz)

Breaking up is difficult for both parties, or it can be difficult for both of you. Therefore, be a good listener and practice empathy. Let your partner express their feelings, concerns, and questions. Avoid interrupting or being defensive. Empathy is a bridge to understanding and healing.

4. Stay calm and respect boundaries

Emotions can run high during a breakup, but it’s important to stay calm. Remember that yelling, insulting, or attacking won’t help anyone. Respect personal boundaries, both physical and emotional, and avoid provoking your partner’s emotions.

5. Plan the transition

Discuss how you will deal with life after the breakup, shared assets, mutual friends, and other practical aspects of the breakup. Having a clear plan can prevent misunderstandings and additional stress later.

6. Give each other space

After a breakup, it’s important to give each other space. Avoid constant contact, especially if the breakup is new. Take time to heal and regain your emotional footing. This is an important part of the process and allows for personal growth.

7. Focus on self-care

Breakups can be a powerful catalyst for personal growth. Use this time to focus on self-care and rediscover your passions. Seek support from friends, family, or a therapist if needed. The end of one chapter can be the beginning of a beautiful new chapter.