Do you want to watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie for free before its release? With these requirements and some luck, you can.

Everyone is already clear that the premiere of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film It is at the end of October, at the beginning of November in Spain. However, although there are lucky ones who have already been able to see it, there are also people who can watch the FNAF movie for free before its release. As? Meeting several requirements.

Some days ago, Jason Blumresponsable de Blumhouse Productions, invited the fans to register for the newsletter they have. The company, producer of the film adaptation of FNAF, had previously offered gifts related to the film to its subscribers. However, now he has raised the bar and is inviting watch Five Nights at Freddy’s The Movie for free.

For now, Promotion only applies to United States residentsin fact there is already a good group of users who are showing the invitation that they have received to see the film before the official release date. And what do you have to do to qualify for it? Very easy:

Go to the blumhouse.com website. Go down to the section “Sign up for our mailing list” and click on it, or access it directly through this link. Fill out the form with your email address, full name and verification of age. When you have done it, click on “Subscribe”. Let’s wait!

If the promotion applies in your area and you fit the profile they are looking for, you will receive the invitation to watch FNAF The Movie totally free before its premiere. The production company is organizing events so that fans can be the first to see this adaptation. Will we see a similar initiative in Spain? We will remain attentive.

