Over the last few days we have been opening voting in all of this year’s categories of the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards. As you already know, we will present the awards on November 15 at a very special gala, but first we need your help to choose the winners. finalists and winners. Voting will be open until October 30 at 12:00 noonSpanish peninsular time, so you still have time to participate.

Below you will find all this year’s categories, as well as the direct link to the voting.

How voting works

The mechanics of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are similar to previous editions and are divided into three phases:

Public vote: Over the next few days we will be publishing articles with our categories and the candidates selected by the Xataka team so that you, our xatakeros, can vote for your favorites.

Jury vote: With the finalists that the public has chosen, the Xataka jury and other technology experts will vote for those who are, in their view, the best devices.

Choice of winners: The jury’s votes will be combined with those of the public to choose the winners, who will be announced on November 15.

The selected candidates are devices that They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. We also include those that were left out last year when they were announced after the Awards. We believe it is the best solution: unfortunately we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year.

Thanks to everyone for participating!





