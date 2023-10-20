Nintendo has activated a special Super Mario Bros Wonder emoji that you can use on X (Twitter). Let’s celebrate the premiere!

Today is the big day. Today Super Mario returns to platforms and two dimensions on Nintendo Switch. We have already told you what we thought of the plumber’s new adventure in our analysis of Super Mario Bros Wonder, and we have a lot of help prepared for you with our game guides, but now we have to stop and celebrate, because Nintendo has released the official Super Mario emoji.

On the occasion of the launch of the new game, the company has enabled what is known as “hashmoji”an emoji that is activated only when using a certain hashtag on the social network X (formerly Twitter). If you want to use it, just publish a post with the hashtag #SuperMarioBrosWonder and wait for the magic to happen. Automatically, the new face of the plumber will appear.

How long will it be available? For now, you can use it from the launch of the game and until Nintendo decides to disable it from X. Will there be other hashtags that activate this new Super Mario emoji or others related to Super Mario Bros Wonder?

