Android Auto is a wonderful system to improve the driving experience and is packed with useful functions of all kinds.

Google, as usual, is releasing software updates to improve everything hidden inside, as well as adding new functions, but before launching it to the mass public, it always goes through the beta program.

Now, the company has just released Android 10.7 to beta testers, allowing users to try the next update before anyone else. The best? If you want to try these new features before anyone else, you can do it very easily.

All you have to do is download the standalone APK installer. Once this step is finished, it is time to search for the location of the file and install it on the mobile. It is a simple and intuitive process, since it shows all the instructions on the screen. You’re not going to get lost, come on.

The process, however, may require special permissions to install applications from sources outside the Google Play Store on Android devices with the default application installation policy. The step-by-step wizard will guide you, so the installation should complete in about a minute.

However, The Android 10.7 update is in progress for many reasons.

First, because features built into the app seem unfinished, such as voice command integration, leaving users expecting more when interacting with Android Auto in cars. And second, Google continues to release version after version, especially now that the beta testing program has gained traction.

Beyond this update, Google also appears to be working on accelerating the rollout of a wireless feature. A few weeks ago, as noted in Autoevolution, users began to see a new “disconnect” button in the notification center of their mobile device, which allows them to disconnect the smartphone from the central unit. The purpose is to turn off Android Auto if drivers want to connect another smartphone.

The current implementation does not allow for easy disconnection, forcing users to switch to airplane mode or disable Bluetooth.

In both cases, drivers would end up losing connection with other accessories, such as smartwatches and headphones. With the addition of a dedicated logout button, Google makes the process more convenient, all with the push of a button on your mobile device.

The feature is not widely available at the moment, but it is likely that Google is working to expand availability to more devices.

The kill button was first seen earlier this year, so the fact that the feature is appearing for more users is a sign that the company is getting closer to the time when general availability could be reached. Google has not commented on the availability of this feature or its plans for future Android Auto updates.