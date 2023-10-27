The 2024 work calendar has appeared in the BOE (Official State Gazette) as is tradition. You can consult it directly here in number 257 published on October 27, 2023. However, the format in which the state has shared it is not exactly comfortable, so keep reading and we will tell you in a simpler way What are the holidays, long weekends and long weekends that we are going to have.

Nine national holidays

In this next year 2024 we will have nine national holidays that cannot be replaced and that, therefore, will be carried out simultaneously throughout the country. The first of those days will be New Year’s Day on Monday, January 1, 2024, just as you could imagine. We will only have to wait a few days, until Saturday, January 6, to meet the second holiday of the year. The third will be set for Friday, March 29 and, of course, we will celebrate the Labor Day on May 1, a day that this year falls on a Wednesday.

Subsequently, we will have a holiday on Thursday, August 15, and on October 12, which falls on a Saturday, we will have the Pilar holiday. Next there will be two holidays that will fall on Fridays, which will guarantee those long weekends we talked about before. The first of them will be on November 1 on the occasion of All Saints’ Day, while the next will fall on December 6 for Constitution Day. We will end the year with the Christmas holiday on December 25, which this time will be a Wednesday.

Three regional holidays and two local ones

As we told you before, there will be a total of 14 holidays spread throughout 2024, which means that those that this year 2023 has are equal. What has occurred is a change in the distribution of days. In 2023 there were only eight national holidays, while in 2024 we will go to nine. For its part, the regional holidays in 2024 will be only three instead of the four that were formalized for 2023. In addition to this, the two local holidays will be maintained as occurred this year.

Outside of the list that we have given in the previous section, you will have seen that March 28, the day on which Maundy Thursday is celebrated, has not been included. The reason for this is that not all communities in the country have decided keep it festive, so it has ended up entering the group of those holidays that are replaceable. This could also have happened with January 6, but in this case those responsible for all the communities have agreed that they want to continue celebrating it. In the case of March 28, it will be a holiday throughout the country except in two communities: Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

There are holidays that They depend on the traditions of each community and the interests that citizens of different regions have. For example, July 25, the day celebrated on the Thursday of Santiago Apóstol, will be a holiday in the Basque Country, Galicia, Cantabria, Navarra and Madrid, while Saint Joseph’s Tuesday, March 19, will be a holiday in the Valencian Community and Murcia. You can check this data in its entirety in the BOE link that we have left you before to make sure in depth what the holidays are in your community.

What we can tell you is that, as good news, we see in the work calendar that, along with the long weekends that we have talked about, we are also going to have the occasional long weekend. In 2024 there will be fewer bridges than in 2023, but a special one draws attention because the great opportunity for rest that it provides: the one at the end of March. It will not be a bridge that the Valencian Community and Catalonia can enjoy, but the rest of Spain will have it in their hands. Thus, we will be able to have a holiday starting on Thursday. Not only that, but some areas of the country will have a holiday on April 1 for Easter, so the long weekend will cover a total of five days. This will occur in Cantabria, the Basque Country, the Balearic Islands, La Rioja and Navarra.

As a last fact to take into account, in the Valencian Community and Catalonia there will be a recoverable paid holiday. This is a day that citizens They can take a holiday at work, but with the subsequent responsibility of recovering the corresponding work hours. In Catalonia there will be four options to enjoy that day: January 6, April 1, June 24 and December 26. By using this opportunity for April 1, the citizens of Catalonia would also be benefiting from the long bridge that we have mentioned before. For its part, in the Valencian Community there will only be one possible day: June 24 on the occasion of San Juan.