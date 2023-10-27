Not long ago we shared this juicy news with you: Ruetir.com playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder live. And it is like that, since the past October 20 You can now enjoy the fabulous adventures of Mario and company. The launch of the game has been a success and has stood out notably in sales. As we want to continue with this enormous festival of jumps and crazy adventures, from the Ruetir.com YouTube channelwe bring back more content from this great title.

You can now enjoy the second gameplay of Super Mario Bros. Wonder from Ruetir.com

In the previous gameplay we were able to delight in the impressive views and the meticulous artistic detail of the impressive Turbirock Prairie. What area will you touch on this occasion? Well, nothing more nor less than the beautiful and lively Petal Archipelago. Don’t hesitate to take a look, because a new world of Super Mario opens before you!

