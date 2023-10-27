Last October 20 marked an exciting day for all of us who are fans of Mario and his fun platforms, since Nintendo released its latest title to date with the plumber as the protagonist. That’s right, we’re talking about Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The game has been received with great enthusiasm and has stood out notably in sales. So to celebrate, from the Ruetir.com YouTube channelWe have also loved each other join the party by playing it live.

You can now enjoy the first gameplay of Super Mario Bros. Wonder from Ruetir.com

Maybe a walk through the meadows, some jumps through the desert… What will happen in this gameplay? Well, nothing more and nothing less than the Turbirock Prairie. Do you want to know all the flora and fauna of this beautiful and beautiful place where the fantastic Super Mario Bros. Wonder title begins? The beginning of everything… Well Don’t miss the incredible gameplay that we have prepared for you. A world full of surprises awaits you!

Remember that you can help us with every subscription you make to the official Ruetir.com channel on YouTube. We are very grateful for all the support you always offer us!

If you are lovers of Mario and his friends, This new title is a must-have addition to your collection.. Take a look at our elaborate guide so you don’t miss any information about this fabulous world full of surprises: Complete guide to Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch. And if you still have doubts about buying it, we’ll give you a hand with: Super Mario Bros. Wonder: everything you need to know about the most anticipated Switch game.

What has been your favorite part of this gameplay? We read you in the comments.