Buying a NAS is a wish that many users who love technology and networks desire, however, these devices have a high price in many cases that scares anyone. Luckily, one of the big brands of this type of device has launched a new section in its official store with which to buy units at a better price, thanks to a process of reconditioned with which you can buy a unit with a full guarantee and at a better price.

Refurbished Synology NAS

Directly from the official Synology store we can find a large number of refurbished NAS models which offer a much lower price than the official one. These are units that have been returned or repaired and have a full manufacturer’s warranty, so you would be getting a fully functional unit.

Most prices offered They lower the official price of the product by about 100 euros, so you would be getting a fairly generous discount on your purchase. Among the list of available models there are units with up to 4 bays, and you can find models such as the DS418 or the practical DS220j.

Flying units

Taking into account the prices, you should keep in mind that units sell out quite quickly, so it is quite possible that the DS918+ or the DS220+ have already sold out, so if you are interested in any of the ones that are kept in stock, You better not take too long.

What is a NAS for?

A NAS is a network storage unit that allows you to have shared resources inside and outside a local network. But in addition to being a simple hard drive with an Internet connection, it has an operating system with which to function as a server, being able to set up a file server, a download server, a multimedia management system such as Plex, a home automation switchboard, a web server, mail server… and an endless number of infinite functions with which to make the most of its storage and processing capacity. Once you have it, it becomes an essential tool for your daily life, so it is a purchase that you should perhaps consider if you have a large personal library of photos, videos and manage many devices at home.

Fuente: Synology