“Walking in Salland, so much to see, grazing cows, ten castles, wind in your hair, it still smells of hay. Wow? Wah peek? Wow beautiful!” It is the chorus of the Sallandse Wandellied, which is sung to the walkers at the start every morning. On Radio Oost and online you can hear and read the latest news and stories from the participants throughout the day. You can watch on TV Oost. In the evening in Bij Oost | News you can see in an atmospheric report how the day went.