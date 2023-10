Saturday is the big day, then the cross country. The spectacular part on the new course can be seen in its entirety from 10 a.m. on TV Oost, YouTube, website and app. In addition to the competition, attention is also paid to peripheral issues and the atmosphere in Boekelo. The commentary is provided by Paul Schabbink and he has several co-commentators next to him. There is also an opportunity to ask questions via social media.