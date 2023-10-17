Suzan and Ahmet agreed to organize Ömer a birthday party that would bring together his biological family, the Erens, and friends. When everyone is enjoying the celebration, Sarp bursts in singing and applauding. The guests, who until a second ago couldn’t stop smiling, are now left speechless.

Yasmin, seeing that things are getting ugly, invites her brother to talk. However, he ignores it and tries to expose all the diners at the table. He starts with Suzan, continues with Ahmet, and ends with her sister.

Ömer is not willing to see an escalation of tension, so he states that it is best to end the celebration. However, Ahmet flatly refuses… according to him, he claims that the party has just begun!

Mr. Yilmaz tries to make things clear to Sarp: whether he likes it or not, Ömer is also his son and he will be there for him whenever necessary. “You can come and live at home with your sisters,” says Ahmet.

Sarp, upon hearing those words, goes into a rage and begins to scream and destroy everything. Tolga, faced with this situation, confronts Yasmin’s brother; but Ahmet acts quickly to separate them.

“You’re going to regret this, dad,” Sarp snaps arrogantly. What will he do? Will Ömer accept Ahmet’s proposal?

–