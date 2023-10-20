In terms of looks, does this new SUV get a big thumbs up on the Dutch market, as well as in terms of specs and price?

It may be just me, but the disadvantage of the Chinese invasion is that it comes all at once. You’ve barely gotten used to BYD before you know all of Zeekr’s names by heart. And while we’re on the subject: those names sometimes feel a bit like your smartphone is asking to generate an uncrackable password for your account. As if that wasn’t bad enough: most models also look quite similar.

Voyah Free

That’s a funny one, because not a ridiculously long time ago the Chinese car market was nothing but copies of European cars. Nowadays, the Chinese are increasingly able to come up with good designs themselves. A good example of this is the Voyah Free.

About a year and a half ago, the undersigned was also amazed by the Voyah Free, an SUV in the higher segment of the Chinese brand Voyah. That design is not slick by accident, because the Free was designed by Italdesign-Giugiaro. Voyah is one of the car brands of Dongfeng, one of the major Chinese automotive conglomerates. The Free was introduced in China a while ago and in February 2022 it became clear that you could order a Free in Norway in the summer of ’22.

Voyah Free is coming to the Netherlands!

Design is an opinion, but if you also think the Voyah Free is a slick car, then there is good news. Voyah is coming to the Netherlands and the Free can be ordered immediately! So you too can own this oversized SUV with electric power. It is expected that you will be able to take a seat in your new car in early 2024.

Unfortunately, the Voyah Free doesn’t live up to its name when it comes to its price tag. It is therefore significant: 74.150 euro. The most direct competitors for the Voyah Free are cars such as the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX3. Against those two, the Voyah is a good deal, but then you are talking about two cars on an old platform and not a dedicated EV. Newer cars like the Tesla Model Y or Kia EV9 offer either equivalent specs or equivalent space for less money. Voyah secretly hopes that the ID-Giugiaro lines can seduce you a little, it seems. But you also have to convince the use of materials and interior design.

Specs

Unfortunately, hard numbers are not where the Voyah Free sweeps the competition off the table. 500 kilometers of WLTP range, for example, will no longer be a problem in 2023. Not least because there is a large battery unit underneath the Free: 106 kWh in size. 490 hp and 720 Nm for a sprint time of 4.4 seconds is great, but not bizarre either. There is a 680 hp version in China, but it seems to be skipped in the Netherlands. Shame!

A few things where the Voyah Free does score: bidirectional charging (so the battery can also supply power to devices) is not new, but it is not yet possible with every car. A braked towing force of 2,000 kg is very decent for an EV and will immediately put the Free on the shortlist of workmen or caravan tractors. In terms of driver assistance systems, you actually have almost everything and it is also included as standard. The dashboard with three screens is height-adjustable, and in sport mode it lowers to allow you to be more focused on the road. Yes, then that 680 hp version would have been really nice, but oh well.

Can be ordered now and dealer groups ASV and Gomes will take care of sales. Mercedes dealers, who, thanks to the disappearance of the EQC, no longer have a direct competitor for the Free. Remarkable.

