Can you imagine losing all your skins from Fortnite, Call of Duty, League of Legends, VALORANT, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or any of your favorite games? Thinking about the possibility probably gave you chills.

It is very common for games to close their servers and disappear from stores when they fail or their studios migrate to their newer projects. Unfortunately, the future is uncertain for content you purchase through micropayments and other monetization systems.

Are your in-game purchases up in smoke and destined to disappear? Is there a solution to this possible scenario?

Intangible objects that will disappear

For better or worse, much of today’s business model revolves around microtransactions. Look closely at your library and you will notice that many of the games are full of skins, emotes and other customization items, which you obtained with real money in most cases.

But have you ever wondered what will happen to your purchases? In that line of thinking, 2023 was a year of hard lessons for the industry. In recent months, at least a dozen games have shut down their servers or stopped receiving support. One of the most recent cases is that of Call of Duty: Warzone, the successful Battle Royale that stopped operating on September 21.

After the end of online services, thousands of fans who enjoyed Activision’s free video game lost their collection of skins, camouflages, emblems and other objects without the opportunity to use them in the new version of the Battle Royale or give them a new use. It’s sad to say, but basically, they threw their money away.

Cases like CoD: Warzone force players to become aware of the risks involved in the fact that companies can close servers at any time. Without a doubt, we all know that the possibility of losing in-game purchases is terrifying.

Luckily, CoD: Warzone skins can still be used in multiplayer

Skins and digital items with value

In games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, League of legends and many more, virtual items are for personal use. The only way to take advantage of these articles to obtain an economic benefit is through questionable – and prohibited – practices such as the buying and selling of profiles.

Of course, there are titles that allow users to market digital aspects and items. This phenomenon is observed on a large scale in the Steam market, a space where players of CS:GO, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2 and more games can buy, sell and exchange skins, costumes, loot boxes, etc.

In this system, users can offer or buy an item of their choice; Obviously, the rarest ones or those that have a differentiating characteristic are the most expensive, although the maximum value they reach is $1800 USD. Steam charges a commission on sales made, which includes a listing fee and a transaction fee.

It seems that the Steam market is the answer to the problem, since it favors the parties involved: while the platform and those responsible for the game receive a commission, users obtain an economic benefit with the items they buy in the games. To some extent, it creates the illusion that players have ownership over their digital assets; However, the system is far from perfect and has a very sinister side.

There are really expensive items on the Steam market

First of all, it is impossible to withdraw the money to a bank or PayPal account. For example, if you sell a skin and receive $10 USD, you will only be able to use that balance in the Steam store. More importantly, inventory is linked to the account. What happens if Valve deletes your profile? Your items, regardless of their value, will disappear.

So, the debate remains: do your skins, weapons and other virtual items really belong to you? Even if they have monetary value within Steam’s economic model, those items are at the mercy of the platform’s decisions and could vanish in the blink of an eye.

In June 2023, Valve banned 40 skin merchants for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. According to reports, these people laundered money with cryptocurrencies for CSGORoll, a gambling site. The accounts of those allegedly involved disappeared, causing around $2 billion worth of items to disappear forever and without a trace.

Of course, that case is related to illegal activity, but let’s take it into familiar territory: what happens if you violate Steam’s rules? That’s right, the company will suspend your profile and you will lose your entire collection of items.

Your precious skins could disappear if Valve deletes your Steam account

A very cloudy market

You may be wondering: $2 million worth of Counter-Strike skins? Gambling? Money laundering? The Steam marketplace has a sinister and predatory side that is unfortunately linked to illicit activities. These issues shed light on the risks that exist when virtual items have a value and platforms allow users to trade with them.

In 2012, the user known as base64 on the Steamrep forums discovered a suspicious trading scheme on the Team Fortress 2 Steam marketplace. Upon investigation, he found strange transactions by a Russian group. Specifically, the alleged criminals purchased large quantities of keys and exchanged them for Earbuds, a rare item. They then offered those items for real money at a loss of approximately $47 USD. Because? It was never known, but 2 hypotheses emerged: money laundering and use of stolen credit cards to purchase digital products that could be resold.

More than 10 years ago, people were already manipulating the Steam market

This case, although fascinating, served as a precedent for one of the most serious problems that plague the Steam market and games like CS:GO on a large scale: money laundering.

In essence, this illegal activity consists of using fraudulent credit cards, participating in the buying and selling of items and exchanging skins on poorly regulated gambling sites that can be easily accessed by minors.

Valve knows that there is this dark side of its multiplayer FPS and has already taken action on the matter. In addition to removing the keys that allow you to open the loot boxes from the market, in May 2023 it updated its rules and explicitly ruled that participating in bets and selling profiles is prohibited. Shortly after, in August, Twitch presented its own initiative and banned broadcasts that promote platforms where users can participate in games of chance to win skins.

The chances of winning a valuable weapon in CS:GO are minuscule

Despite these measures, the ‘gambling’ of cosmetic items and the buying and selling of skins are activities that remain in force and move a lot of money. Furthermore, it is still very common to see streamers and professional players promoting third-party pages in live broadcasts. According to research by YouTuber HOUNGOUNGAGNE, 75% of the 300 most viewed CS:GO content creators on Twitch are sponsored by a betting site.

This situation shows that more energetic and forceful measures are needed to control this system. If this multibillion-dollar business was built around just one platform (Steam) and one game (Counter-Strike), what would happen if Activision inaugurated a similar market for Call of Duty? What would happen if Epic Games opens a platform where fans can trade Fortnite skins? Without the necessary regulation, agencies and governments may have to intervene.

It seems difficult for companies to want to enter this turbulent space, which, ultimately, affects players who want to give value and use to their virtual objects.

Are NFTs the answer?

At the beginning of 2022, when NFTs and Blockchain were at the peak, musician Mike Shinoda assured that these technologies have many benefits that players can take advantage of. “The skins you buy have limited use and value because they don’t really belong to you (…) If your stuff isn’t trapped, it’s yours outside of the game. Even if the title disappears, your things will still be yours,” commented the Linkin Park singer.

The idea is far from being crazy, and even in 2017 there were already articles that talked about the potential of Blockchain, NFTs and Web3 in gaming. Unfortunately, recent history has shown that these technologies, in many cases, give rise to scams and other illicit practices.

Likewise, the promise that skins, weapons, and other cosmetic items will never disappear in the NFT world is a fallacy. These non-fungible tokens are given a fingerprint and a link that is stored in the Interplanetary File System (IPFS), a protocol that allows storing and sharing hypermedia. This data is stored in the Blockchain, and serves to identify the current owner and the value of the object.

NFT games struggle to stay afloat as market crashes

When a video game closes its servers, however, the item in question disappears and what prevails is its digital footprint. Thus, the players are owners of a symbol that redirects to an object that ceased to exist, that is, they are owners of air.

It didn’t take long for users to discover that sad truth, a situation that caused the speculative bubble to burst and the market to collapse. According to a recent study, 95% of NFTs lost their value. Is that the future of video games and the solution that gamers were looking for to preserve their virtual objects? No.

Are your skins destined to disappear?

Unfortunately, the future of virtual objects looks bleak. Your skins, emotes, special weapons, emblems, DLC characters and other items depend on many external factors. Unfortunately, it’s the nature of the digital format.

Does that mean the battle is lost? In recent years, efforts have been made to compensate fans and mitigate this problem. For example, Epic Games offered refunds to all players who spent money on the defunct Paragon, while Square Enix gave away all costumes to Marvel’s Avengers fans. Likewise, Activision will allow users to transfer their items from CoD: Modern Warfare II to the sequel that debuts in November.

Although these initiatives are appreciated, the truth is that efforts to protect users’ digital assets are far from being a priority for companies. If Electronic Arts wanted it, it would allow you to use all your athletes in the next installment of its annual soccer franchise. Also, will your CoD: Modern Warfare III purchases be able to carry over to the 2024 release? It’s impossible to know!

Can you imagine losing all your Fortnite skins?

The reality, at least for now, is that skins and other digital objects are smoke. Of course, it’s important for gamers to stand up and demand that companies protect consumers and their collections.

But for now, you’d better start thinking that your items could disappear forever. With that in mind, it is very likely that next time you will consider twice before buying that skin you want.

Tell us, what alternatives can you think of to protect the skins you buy with real money? Let us read you in the comments.

