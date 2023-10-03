Yes, you also spend too much time in traffic jams. And you’re part of it, aren’t you?

We Dutch are enormous creatures of habit. Get up at 7, get in the car for 8, then commute in traffic for an hour and then get to work at the office. Then at 12:15 you have a sandwich with Edgar (what do you have on your sandwich?) and at 3 minutes to five you are ready to drive home again in your Skoda Enyaq iV or Tesla Model Y. Once again in a traffic jam. Yes, everyone is there, so it’s not your fault!

It’s because of all the others and all the others are making a mess of it. The number of traffic jams has been increasing for some time, the ANWB reports. The association has looked at the traffic jams for the year 2023 (January to September) and the outcome cannot be a surprise. There are more traffic jams than ever! After the corona period, growth is more than 19 percent. During the morning rush hour, traffic jams have increased by 12 percent, during the evening rush hour by around 20 percent.

The old traffic jam level

This brings us back to the level before the corona crisis of 2019. After the corona period, more people started working from home or – and this is a really terrible term – ‘hybrid working’. Hybrid working means that you get into your Toyota Prius to go to the office 2-3 days a week. That Toyota is of course crazy, but very appropriate.

The ANWB also sees traffic jams increasing outside peak hours. You would say that rush hour simply starts earlier and ends later. It’s not just because everyone is going back to business as usual: there are simply more cars being added.

Are there exceptions? Of course! Friday morning becomes quieter. So quiet that there is almost no rush hour. The Vrij-Mi-Bo is considerably less popular than social media would have us believe. Now the undersigned only follows Von Dobben, Kwekkeboom and Mora on Instagram, so the discrepancy is not that strange.

Where is it busiest?

In North Brabant, traffic jams and crowds are increasing the most, approximately 35%. In terms of crowds, North Holland is in P2 and South Holland in P3.

As mentioned, this is still the report of the first 9 months. The last 3 months are traditionally the busiest. Autumn is coming, so nice and cold, lots of precipitation and early sunset.

Usually the traffic jams and crowds increase even more. So if you see an opportunity to bake bread at home, put out a fire at home or perform a vasectomy at home, try to arrange this with your boss.

