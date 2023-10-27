Activision Blizzard has given fantastic news with which to celebrate this terrifying Halloween weekend. The company has announced that it will offer completely free access to Diablo 4 from its Battle.net platform, so that all those interested players can play without spending a euro in the incredible RPG that has so many players from all over the world so hooked.

Download Diablo 4 legally for free

Blizzard’s promotion is more than appealing, and if your plans this weekend included finding a game to pass the time with, we assure you that this will absorb you to the maximum. You will only have to log in to Battle.net and download the gamewhich since yesterday, October 26, can be downloaded completely free of charge without problems.

The only thing is that you will have to take into account some aspects, since as expected, Blizzard was not going to make things so easy for you to be able to play all weekend and get as addicted as possible to complete the entire game. And your character can only reach level 20 throughout the adventure, so neither weapons nor skills will rise to his maximum level.

If you play you will get a 25% discount

Of course, with the idea of ​​making things easy for you to continue with your adventure, Blizzard will give you a 25% discount so you can buy the game at a lower price than the original, and to get it you will only have to reach the Sanctuary in the adventure for the offer to be activated in your profile. Now that is an achievement and not platinums.

The bad news for some obsessed with the personal library is that the promotion of the game will not be available on Steamsince Blizzard reserves the rights to bring new customers to its own platform (obviously).

Download it now and don’t waste time

If you are determined to embark on this adventure into darkness and fight against the power of Lilith, don’t wait any longer and download Battle.net and Diablo 4 now, and forget about meeting friends on Halloween. You are going to be a living dead. Remember that you have until Monday the 30th at 5:00 p.m. to play the game!

All the progress you make in your game will be saved in your profile so that you can continue playing where you were going if you decide to buy the game. This free demo also has multiplayer and cross-play enabled, so you can play with other friends. There is no content limit in the game, everything is complete.

