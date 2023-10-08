A cosplay full of details dedicated to Spy x Family fans.

The new season of Spy x Family will feature Yor once again

Spy x Family has managed to find a place among the most beloved animes of the last years thanks to its great use of comedy and its excellent cast of main protagonists, made up mainly of the Forger family. The great success of this work has even allowed the existence of its own official film: Spy x Family Code: White.

In a series whose popularity is on such an evident rise, it was to be assumed that it would receive cosplays of enormous quality and dedication, but the one we want to share with you today has exceeded our expectations and he has managed to characterize Yor Forger in a simply incredible way.

Yor Forger comes to the real world thanks to this professional cosplay

SaphiraBlue has been the protagonist of this cosplay of Yor Briar, the matriarch of the Forgers, which she has shared on her social networks also meriting the great photographic work of the artist vonkoenigsmarck:

In the cosplay, Yor has been recreated with her famous professional assassin outfit, clothing that has been brought to reality with all luxury of details, In addition, he has tried to imitate with his expression the cold side that takes over Yor in the moments when her murderous side takes over her, contrasting greatly with the good heart that he shows to have especially with his daughter Anya Forger.

This characterization work has other details that deserve mention. The choice of setting fits perfectly with Yor’s aesthetic and the predominant colors in the character design: black and gold. The latter has also received a lot of prominence from this cosplay, in addition, the choice of sitting Yor in this elegant armchair can be considered a nod to volume 3 of the manga On the cover we also see Yor sitting comfortably wearing her Thorn Princess dress.

The second season of Spy x Family has already begun broadcasting and in recent days, news as interesting as the official opening and ending that will accompany the 12 new chapters and that form this new season. Another very interesting revelation for fans of the franchise has been the identity of the possible new enemies that Yor and Loid will face in Spy x Family Code: White.

