The creator of NieR opens up about how he copes with personal attacks from haters.

Yoko Taro is mainly known for creating NieR, and is also praised as one of the brightest minds on the Japanese scene.

Unfortunately, hate is something intrinsic, not only to our sector, but of social networks in general. Protest is something legal, and often necessary in society, but there are certain people who take refuge in total anonymity to not only insult famous people they hate, but also attack them personally and even wish for death. You might think that this is in the most extreme cases, but the reality is that These situations are totally generalizedespecially among those people with a lot of fame.

Rapier It has been called by Yoko Taro as “the one imposed on fame”, is something that should disappear, but the reality is that this seems like it will never happen. We are tired of hearing about cases of victims on all types of social networks, although these cases are especially concentrated on X/Twitter and Instagram. We must find a way to combat it, but until this happens, many famous people seem to have mechanisms so that it does not affect them, and Today we are going to know the one used by the aforementioned creator of NieR.

A very effective trick

We are facing an IP that has gained great popularity in recent years, especially since the launch of NieR Automata, one of the best hack and slash in history, in 2017. It already had a large fan base before, but It probably wasn’t big or diverse enough to receive hate and even threats on a constant basis. Luckily, as Yoko Taro has explained to the Japanese media Denfaminicogamer, has a trick to prevent these attacks from affecting you.

Specifically in this interview he spoke the following words: “I think the only way forward is to go to the extreme of not being good, like Batman’s Joker. That’s my advice. Become the Joker.” Many of you may think that this is extreme, as he himself acknowledges, but the truth is that it sounds interesting. Of course, he’s not talking about going on a comedy show and shooting the host dead, but rather about simply not paying attention to the haters, blocking and muting them at all times.

Furthermore, in this interview he also leaves us a positive note in this sense, pointing out that “there are not many people who are famous enough to be burned”, which means that you need to be famous enough to be attacked. this way, something that may feel like egomaniac, but actually you are completely right.

